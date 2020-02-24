Rosanna Arquette, Mira Sorvino and More Weinstein Accusers React to Guilty Verdict

The producer was found not guilty on the most serious charges, but convicted of criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape.

A dozen New Yorkers on Monday found Harvey Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape based on the testimony of former Project Runway production assistant Miriam Haley one-time aspiring actress Jessica Mann, respectively, prompting others who have accused him of misconduct and their representatives to praise survivors and jurors.

Mira Sorvino, who says she was sexually harassed and blacklisted by Weinstein, wrote this on Twitter: "The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty."

Rosanna Arquette, who says Weinstein derailed her career after she rejected him, also on Monday responded to the verdict on Twitter: "Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense. [W]e will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes."

Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, who represent three women who are suing Weinstein (Kaja Sokola, Wedil David and Dominique Huett) and Tarale Wullf who testified as a Molineux witness, on Monday issued a joint statement in response to the verdict.

“While we cannot undo the harm that Weinstein has caused to so many victims, hopefully today can bring about some sense of healing," it reads. "We are thrilled that the jury has found Weinstein guilty and are confident that our client Tarale Wulff played a significant role in that outcome. All of the survivors who participated in the criminal trial should be applauded for bringing about some sense of justice. We are also grateful to the entire team at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office that worked tirelessly in preparing and presenting this case. We are now even more confident that Weinstein and his enablers will be found liable in the civil courts and we will continue to object to the one-sided civil settlement that has been proposed.”

This story will be updated as more statements are issued.