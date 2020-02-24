Harvey Weinstein Lawyer on Guilty Verdict: "He Took It Like a Man"

"He took it like a man," lawyer Donna Rotunno said of her client, who was found guilty on two counts. "The fight is not over."

Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein's top lawyer, said it was a "bittersweet day" after her client was found guilty on two sexual assault accounts.

"Obviously, this is a bittersweet day," Rotunno told reporters outside the court building. "We are disappointed. We knew we came in and we were down 35-0 on the day that we started this trial."

Rotunno continued: "The jurors came in knowing everything they could know about this case. We couldn't find a juror who had never heard of Harvey Weinstein."

She said that Weinstein's team will "absolutely be appealing" the verdict. "The fight is not over," she added.

Weinstein was remanded into custody after the verdict came down. "It is absolutely horrible for me to watch my client be taken into custody," she said. "We don't feel good about that at all."

Asked about her client's demeanor, she said: "Harvey is very strong. Harvey is unbelievably strong. He took it like a man. He knows that we will continue to fight for him and knows that this is not over."