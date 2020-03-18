Harvey Weinstein Leaves Rikers Island For State Prison Facility

After a short stay on the island prison, he is heading to the the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, New York.

Harvey Weinstein is leaving the Rikers Island prison and is "on his way" to the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, New York, his prison consultant Craig Rothfeld confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

The Downstate Correctional Facility is a Reception/Classification Center in the New York State prison system.

At the facility, Weinstein will be evaluated to determine which long-term correctional facility "meets his or her security, medical, mental health and other needs," according to the general guidelines for prisoners. The considerations include: whether the crime (or crimes) committed was violent, prior criminal history, the length of a prisoner's sentence, prior employment, "extensive notoriety," and the inmate's behavior in the local prison.

While housed at the Reception/Classification Center, Weinstein — like all inmates — will receive a shower, a delousing treatment, a shave and a haircut. He will watch an orientation video, a suicide prevention video and a "gender-specific version of the film Ending Sexual Abuse Behind The Walls: An Orientation."

Rothfeld said that Weinstein will spend between two and eight weeks at the Downstate facility before getting his long-term assignment. "A normal stay is four weeks," he said. "He'll have two weeks of intake and processing right now."

Rothfeld said there are limited options for Reception/Classification Centers in New York State and Downstate was the obvious option considering the nature of the offenses Weinstein has been convicted of.

As a general guideline, prisoners who face more than six more years in prison are housed in maximum-security facilities, a state spokesperson said. Weinstein was sentenced last Wednesday to a term of 23 years in prison, plus several more years of supervised release after that.

Weinstein, according to lawyer Donna Rotunno, has a "multitude of medical issues" that require further treatment and monitoring.

Once at the Downstate facility, Weinstein will be evaluated by a medical professional to document and initiate any necessary treatment and care.

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Weinstein, has said all along that his client would go to Downstate — though the state spokesperson previously said they do not comment on transfer locations.

"That is the first place he will go to be received into the system," Engelmayer told THR. "We would hope he can stay there."

Arthur Aidala, Weinstein's New York-based facility, said on the day of his sentencing that the Fishkill Correctional Center would be an ideal longterm facility for his client because it has a hospital.

The Fishkill Correctional Center is a five-minute drive from the Downstate Correctional Facility. The facility is fairly close to Manhattan, only about an hour and a half drive.

Martin Horn, a former commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction who now teaches at John Jay College, said that Weinstein could be at his Reception/Classification Center "for two weeks — or it could take longer."

"Depending on his medical and mental health and security needs, it could take longer to find the appropriate place," he told THR. "He's obviously different from the run-of-the-mill, the average prisoner. ... They've got a pretty sophisticated way of doing it and they do it pretty well. They get it right most of the time."

Horn said that all state correctional facilities have medical units, though some have more sophisticated levels of care than others and some have more robust mental health services than others.

Correctional officials must determine the location at which Weinstein could best be protected. "Some other prisoner might think, 'I'm going to make myself famous by assaulting Harvey Weinstein,'" Horn said. "He may be a target."

Horn guessed that Weinstein won't be of much interest to other New York State prisoners. "I think they're probably going to be indifferent to him for the most part," he said.

In addition to the Fishkill Correctional Center, another possible long-term home for Weinstein is the Sing Sing Prison, which the New York Post recently called "the Plaza Hotel of prisons."

In an ironic twist, considering Weinstein's Hollywood background, Sing Sing Prison has been featured in multiple motion pictures, including Breakfast at Tiffany's and Analyze That.