Harvey Weinstein Leaving Hospital for Prison Unit After Heart Procedure

Weinstein has been at Bellevue Hospital since last Monday, but is now headed to Rikers Island.

Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted last Monday on two felony sex crimes, is leaving Bellevue Hospital and heading to the North Infirmary Command medical unit at the Rikers Island prison.

Weinstein has been at the hospital since last Monday, when he experienced high blood pressure and heart palpitations, according to his lawyer Donna Rotunno.

But Thursday, after 10 days in the hospital, Weinstein is being transferred.

"He is being moved to Rikers as we speak," his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday afternoon.

Engelmayer said that Weinstein "has a heart procedure done and is now fit to go to NIC at Rikers." Weinstein, he said, "had a stent put in to open a blockage."

Arthur Aidala, Weinstein's New York-based lawyer, told THR last week that Weinstein was in the hospital on the recommendation of the New York City Department of Corrections, not by choice.

"He wouldn't be there if he was the picture of health," said Aidala, who visited him at the hospital. "He didn't ask to go there. None of his lawyers asked for him to go there. It was a New York City Department of Corrections decision, that that was the most suitable place for a 67-year-old man with a laundry list of illnesses who went from being in a walker to being in a wheelchair."

Weinstein, who faces up to 29 years in prison, will be sentenced in Manhattan on March 11.

The North Infirmary Command, or NIC, can house 416 prisoners, who "are housed in specialized units — some of which require protective custody."

Rotunno, appearing on Fox News last Monday, played down the severity of Weinstein's symptoms. "He's OK," she said.