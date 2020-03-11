Weinstein Prosecutor Asks Judge For Consecutive, "Max or Near Maximum" Prison Sentences

Lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi asked Judge James Burke on Wednesday morning to sentence Harvey Weinstein to "the maximum or near the maximum" years in prison, which could be up to 29 years.

She also asked the judge for the sentences to be served consecutively, rather than concurrently.

Weinstein, who will be sentenced shortly, was convicted on Feb. 24 of two felonies: a first-degree count of Criminal Sexual Act and a third-degree rape charge.

The minimum sentence for the first-degree count is five years in prison, and the maximum is 25 years, while the maximum for the third-degree charge is four years.

"Harvey Weinstein is a person who appeared to have it all," the prosector said. "He got drunk on the power. He saw no authority over him, no limit to what he could take. He could take what he wanted knowing that there was very little anybody could do about it. He held all the cards and played them well."

Weinstein will have the opportunity to speak on his behalf before he is sentenced on Wednesday.

"He has been using and abusing people his entire life," said Illuzzi, who read comments made by former Weinstein employees and contested several of the claims.

"The people urge the court for the reasons we have stated and for all the reasons we have heard during the trial that you sentence this defendant to the max or near the max," she told the judge. "And that you give him consecutive time."