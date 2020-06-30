Harvey Weinstein Sexual Misconduct Class Action Settles for $18.8M

The women will also be released from any non-disclosure agreements they have signed.

An $18.875 million settlement fund will be created as part of a deal to resolve a class action complaint against Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company.

The settlement resolves a series of civil suits alleging Weinstein "engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and abuse" as well as a lawsuit from the New York Attorney General's Office that alleged he created a hostile work environment and the conduct was aided and abetted by the company in violation of the state's human rights laws.

Defendants still deny all allegations, but the parties agree its in everyone's interest to resolve the claims. The accusers will forever release the defendants from sexual misconduct claims and the New York AG will be barred from prosecuting any related action.

A settlement fund will be created and each class member can submit a form describing her experience and its effects on her. Tier 1 claimants will receive a payment between $7.500 and $150,000. Tier 2 claimants will receive between $7,500 and $750,000 and those claims require an interview with a special master who is assigned to evaluate them. Attorneys fee's will also be paid out of the settlement fund.

Further, "The Defendants expressly release any member of the Settlement Class from any confidentiality, non-disclosure, or non-disparagement agreement arising out of or related to any Sexual Misconduct Claims."

Attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, who represent six women who accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, on Tuesday issued a lengthy statement decrying the deal.

"The proposed settlement is a complete sellout of the Weinstein survivors and we are surprised that the Attorney General could somehow boast about a proposal that fails on so many different levels," it reads, in part. "While we do not begrudge any survivor who truly wants to participate in this deal, as we understand the proposed agreement, it is deeply unfair for many reasons."

The claim forms, details about what the special master will be evaluating and a press release from the attorneys at Fegan Scott and Hagens Berman are included in the document that's posted below.

A New York federal judge will hold a fairness hearing to evaluate the settlement.

Here's the full statement from Wigdor and Mintzer:

