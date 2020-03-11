Harvey Weinstein Speaks at Sentencing Hearing: "I Am Totally Confused"

Prior to being sentenced Wednesday morning, the former movie mogul, who faces up to 29 years in prison, read the judge a statement.

Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who opted not to testify during his New York sexual assault trial, addressed the judge — in a low voice — prior to his sentencing Wednesday morning.

Speaking of the women who have accused him of misconduct, he said, "I have great remorse for all of you. I have great remorse for all women."

Weinstein said he "believed" he had a "serious friendship" with Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, two of the women he was convicted of sexually assaulting.

"I'm not going to say that these aren't great people," he said, adding that he is "totally confused" by the charges.

Speaking more broadly about #MeToo accusations, Weinstein said, "I am worried about this country in a sense, too."

Rebutting the prosecution's argument, Weinstein played down his impact in the industry: "I had no great powers in this industry."

Weinstein told the judge, "If I had to a lot of things over, I would care less about movies and more about my children and my family."

He said that his career in the film industry is "over," and that now "my mission is to help."

Speaking of his two ex-wives, Weinstein said: "I was unfaithful to both. I can't tell you how bad I feel about that."

He concluded: "I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart."

Weinstein, now a registered sex offender, is facing a sentence of between five and 29 years in a New York State prison, to be determined by Supreme Court judge James Burke.

A 12-person jury convicted Weinstein of two felonies Feb. 24: a first-degree charge of Criminal Sexual Act and a third-degree charge of rape.

On Wednesday, Weinstein spoke after Haley and Mann, who were victimized by him in 2006 and 2013, respectively, according to the conviction.

Mann called Weinstein "a crumbling senior citizen who is literally deteriorating before their eyes" in her comments.

She said that Weinstein is "baffled at finally being held accountable."

Mann spoke about the impact of her assault on her life, which she said has been "irreparably harmed" by what happened.

"My rape was preventable," she told the judge. "This was a known offender whose crimes were covered up.... I live in a body that has become unsafe. It impacts my daily activities, social interactions, intimacy. There are good days and there are bad days, and I hide it as best I can."