Prosecution Rests in Harvey Weinstein's New York Trial

On Thursday, after 12 days of witness testimony, the prosecution — the People of the State of New York — rested their case against Harvey Weinstein in New York County.

In total, the prosecution called six women who testified to the jury of 12 men and women (plus alternates) that Weinstein sexually assaulted them. Most of the accusing witnesses finished their testimony in one day, but one — complaining witness Jessica Mann — testified over the course of three days, finishing on Tuesday.

In addition to the female accusers, the prosecution hosted numerous supporting witnesses who either testified about their observations or attempted to corroborate key elements of the prosecution's case.

Tarale Wulff, a "prior bad acts" witness, was recalled on Thursday morning to answer a few additional questions from the defense, but her time on the stand was very brief.

The day began with the second part of Lauren Young's testimony. On Wednesday, Young testified that Weinstein groped her while masterbating in a hotel suite in 2013.

The defense is expected to present at least two days' worth of witnesses, starting on Thursday afternoon. Director Warren Leight is expected to be one of those witnesses, and will testify about his experience directing the 1993 film The Night We Never Met, which starred Annabella Sciorra.

Sciorra, who testified on Jan. 23 that Weinstein raped her in the winter of 1993 or 1994, was friends with Leight at the time and passed along his script for the film to Weinstein.

Sciorra testified that she reached out to Leight in 2017 to help jog her memory about when she brought her father along to an international publicity tour for the film.

Weinstein himself is not expected to testify.