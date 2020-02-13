Harvey Weinstein's Top Lawyer Presenting Closing Argument: "Use Your New York City Common Sense"

"You don’t have to like Mr. Weinstein," Donna Rotunno told the jury. "This is not a popularity contest. The unpopular person needs you most."

On the 27th day of Harvey Weinstein’s New York criminal trial, his top attorney used her closing argument to implore the jury to “use [their] New York City common sense,” “throw that gut feeling out the window,” and decide her client’s fate based on the hard evidence in the case.

“The district attorney has failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Donna Rotunno told the 12 men and women of the jury on Thursday morning. “On behalf of Mr. Weinstein, we are imploring you to have the courage to tell them that by saying ‘not guilty.’”

She acknowledged that the jurors might initially have been predisposed to find the former movie mogul guilty. “In a court room setting, you have to throw that gut feeling right out the window, because you have the evaluate the evidence,” she said. “Use your New York City common sense. Every time you feel like emotion is taking over, remember that common sense when evaluating this evidence because it will guide you to the right answer.”

Rotunno spoke specifically about each of the six women who have testified under oath that Weinstein sexually assaulted them, and reminded them that only two women — Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann — are part of the indictment against him. Three of the women — Dawn Dunning, Lauren Young and Tarale Wulff — testified as “prior bad acts” witnesses, while “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra testified on the charge of predatory sexual assault.

“In the end, it comes down to those two,” the lawyer said of Haley and Mann. “If you don’t believe Miriam Haley or Jessica Mann, you don’t have to evaluate anything else. You don’t get to Annabella Sciorra if you don’t believe Miriam Haley.” (She described Haley as a “flirtatious person.”)

Joan Illuzzi, the top prosecutor on the case, will present her closing argument on Friday. The jury is expected to begin deliberating on Weinstein’s fate on Tuesday.

Rotunno said the prosecution has “weaved a story” over the last few weeks to paint Weinstein in a false light. “The assistant district attorneys are the producers in this case, and they are writing the script,” she said. “In their universe, women are not responsible for the parties they attend, for the men they flirt with, for the jobs they ask for help with. … In this script, the powerful man is the villain and he’s so unattractive and large that no woman would want to sleep with him voluntarily.”

“You don’t have to like Mr. Weinstein,” the lawyer told the jury. “This is not a popularity contest. The unpopular person needs you most.”

As Weinstein’s lawyers have done throughout the trial, Rotunno referenced the extensive media attention the case has drawn. “You are the last line of defense in this country from the overzealous media, from the overzealous prosecutors,” she told the jury.

Rotunno’s testimony is expected to continue into Thursday afternoon.