HBO Veteran Joins Spotify as General Counsel

Eve Konstan spent 20 years in HBO's legal department.
Meredith Jenks
Eve Konstan

Spotify has named a new general counsel. 

The music streaming company has tapped WarnerMedia veteran Eve Konstan to the role. She replaces Horacio Gutierrez, who in November was promoted to head of global affairs and chief legal officer. A Spotify spokesman confirmed Konstan's hiring but declined to comment further.

Konstan most recently served as executive vp and general counsel at WarnerMedia Entertainment. Her work at the AT&T-owned company capped a 20-year career at HBO, where she held a variety of roles including general counsel. She started at the cable network not long after the premiere of The Sopranos and was promoted to oversee legal at the WarnerMedia Entertainment portfolio just before the finale of Game of Thrones

At Spotify, she will provide support on legal issues including content licensing, business development, M&A, intellectual property, litigation and risk management. She will be based in New York and report to Gutierrez. 

A Columbia law grad, Konstan began her career at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. 

