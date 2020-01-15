Hollywood Power Firms Goodman, Schenkman and Stone, Genow to Merge

Two of Hollywood's top talent boutiques on Wednesday announced a merger — Goodman, Schenkman and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher are expected to finalize their deal by the end of the month.

The merged law firm, which will be dubbed Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, represents A-list actors, directors and producers including Daniel Craig, Quentin Tarantino, Anthony Hopkins and Jason Blum.

"We are excited about this unique strategic opportunity to grow and unite our very complementary practices in film and television among a group of people we like and admire,” said Carlos Goodman and Rick Genow in a joint statement Wednesday.

This announcement comes nine months after Alan Hergott and Jake Bloom announced their retirements amid the since-settled legal dustup with Johnny Depp and that firm rebranded as Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen.

Leigh Brecheen, who represents top comedic talent including John Oliver and Conan O'Brien, isn't mentioned in the announcement. A rep for the combined firm confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Brecheen is launching her own firm. THR has reached out to her for comment.

Added Michael Schenkman and Mitch Smelkinson, “This next step would not have been possible without the great support of our senior counsel, John Diemer and Doug Stone, who have been foundations of the two firms that are combining, and will be integral to managing this new partnership going forward.”

The new partnership will also include Stuart Rosenthal, Chad Christopher, Allison Binder, Eric Brooks, Matt Rosen, Patrick Knapp, Hayes Robbins, Hannah Mulderink, Aron Baumel and Will Jacobson and John Ingram, who will head the firm's music practice, according to the announcement.