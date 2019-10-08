Ex-ICM Partners Agent Sues for Defamation Over Defecation Rumor

Spencer Baumgarten, who was fired last week, is suing for whistleblower retaliation, defamation, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

Former ICM Partners motion picture co-head Spencer Baumgarten, who was terminated from his role in early October, is suing the agency.

Along with former chief human resources officer Cindy Ballard, who resigned two weeks ago, ICM is being accused of whistleblower retaliation, defamation, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

In his complaint, filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Baumgarten says that he was "humiliated and mortified" in August when Ballard called him to inquire whether he defecated on the floor of a gender-neutral bathroom in the agency's New York office. According to the complaint, Baumgarten stated, "this is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard."

An agency assistant was in the room during the video conference, and despite Baumgarten's firm denial, he says that the rumor continued to spread around the agency over the next month. After Baumgarten complained to ICM general counsel Rick Levy that he would seek counsel on the matter, he was fired a week later.

Meanwhile, a few days after the meeting with Ballard, Baumgarten met with managing director Chris Silbermann, wherein the latter expressed that the agency was letting him go. "I've been wanting to have this conversation," Silbermann said, according to the lawsuit. "We're 16 months out on your contact [sic]. It is just not really working… I want to give you enough time to help you transition."

Baumgarten was hired in 2016 from CAA, where he had represented such high-profile directors as Jon Favreau, Gore Verbinski, Zhang Yimou and John Woo. Only Woo eventually followed him to ICM. After the conversation with Silbermann, Baumgarten says he was repeatedly urged by agency execs to come up with a transition plan and a schedule for his exit. Eventually, ICM sent an Oct. 2 memo informing staffers of Baumgarten's departure:

Dear Colleagues,

Spencer Baumgarten is no longer with the agency. We thank him for the contributions he made and wish him the best going forward.

ICM Partners

ICM Partners said that it does not comment on pending litigation.