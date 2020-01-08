Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers' Character Sparks Defamation Lawsuit

The real-life "Ramona" isn't happy with the way she was portrayed in the film.

Jennifer Lopez's turn as a street savvy stripper in Hustlers has already earned her a Golden Globe nomination and she's expected to get an Oscar nod too — but the woman her character is based on doesn't share that enthusiasm. In fact, the real-life Ramona is so unhappy about her on-screen portrayal that she's suing for defamation.

Samantha Barbash on Tuesday sued STX, Gloria Sanchez productions and JLo's Nuyorican Productions. The film is based on a 2015 New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler titled "The Hustlers at Scores" that's based on Barbash's experience working in gentlemen's clubs.

The film tells the story of Ramona and her colleagues charming Wall Street types and then drugging them and racking up thousands on their credit cards at the clubs in exchange for a cut of the money. In 2017, she plead guilty to conspiracy, assault and grand larceny and was sentenced to five years probation.

Barbash says the filmmakers exploited her likeness without permission and defamed her. She argues the film included enough factually accurate details to identify Ramona as Barbash, but were "grossly irresponsible" with fictionalizing parts of the film. She specifically takes issue with scenes "portraying her character as using and manufacturing illegal substances in her home where she lived with her child."

She says the depiction is libelous per se because it involves the commission of a crime and would be offensive to any common person therefore injures her reputation personally and in her business as a beauty salon owner.

Barbash is seeking at least $40 million in damages and is asking the court for an in junction banning distribution of the film and ordering defendants to give Barash all copies of the material.

An STX spokesman on Wednesday sent The Hollywood Reporter a statement in response to the suit: "While we have not yet seen the complaint, we will continue to defend our right to tell factually based stories based on the public record."

Barbash is far from the first plaintiff to sue over a project based on true events — The Wolf of Wall Street, Straight Outta Compton, Feud: Bette and Joan and The Hurt Locker all sparked closely-watched lawsuits that eventually ended in wins for the creators.