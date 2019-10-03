Jordan Peele's Company Sued Over Alleged Trespassing While Filming Nazi Hunter Series

The lawsuit alleges Monkeypaw Productions crewmembers trespassed in the elite Explorers Club's Manhattan headquarters to shoot 'The Hunt' for Amazon.

Jordan Peele's production shingle, Monkeypaw Productions, has become entangled in a lawsuit involving warring members of a century-old secretive society of explorers and scientists.

Peele's company is named as one of a number of defendants in a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court that involves The Explorers Club, a prestigious members-only organization devoted to scientific inquiry and exploration that counts Elon Musk, James Cameron and Jeff Bezos among its elite fraternity.

The plaintiffs, underwater and Arctic explorers Christine Dennison and Timothy Taylor, claim in their suit that their offices, located within the Explorers Club's museum-like headquarters at 46 E. 70th Street in Manhattan, were unlawfully entered into and used by Monkeypaw crewmembers scouting locations for Amazon's Nazi-hunter series The Hunt starring Al Pacino. This allegedly followed an unsuccessful attempt by club executives to oust Dennison and Taylor from the space.

Also named in the suit is Explorers Club president Richard Wiese and the society's executive director, William Roseman, who it is alleged signed an agreement with Monkeypaw to allow the production company to use the club's Upper East Side premises.

"This unauthorized entry was intentionally concealed from the plaintiffs," the suit claims. It further alleges the Monkeypaw crewmembers, by now with their own key and unaccompanied, took videos and pictures of the office space, which "included documents containing confidential and sensitive information."

The suit also alleges the crewmembers made phone calls and even ate food belonging to Dennison and Taylor. The suit claims the unauthorized entry was captured by video security cameras that later revealed the "malicious trespass by defendants."

Dennison and Taylor are seeking damages of at least $100,000 from the club defendants for "entering into an agreement with Monkeypaw which allowed Monkeypaw to enter and use the premises for profit without plaintiffs' consent or authorization, profiting from their own malfeasance at plaintiffs' expense."

Specific to Monkeypaw, the lawsuit alleges the crewmembers entered the office space without permission, "utilizing plaintiffs' furniture, moving and removing equipment, photographing and taking measurements of the premises, and otherwise trespassing on and in the premises."

Peele is executive producing The Hunt for Sonar Entertainment. The drama, the first project to come out of Peele's overall development deal with the streamer, follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters in 1970s America as they set out on a quest for revenge and justice — tracking and killing hundreds of Nazis who, with the unconscionable help of the U.S. government, escaped justice and embedded themselves in American society.

Representatives for Peele were not available for comment.