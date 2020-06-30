Judge Temporarily Halts Release of Book by Donald Trump's Niece

President Donald Trump's niece is temporarily barred from releasing her upcoming book Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, a New York judge ruled Tuesday.

Mary Trump's book is scheduled to be released by Simon & Schuster on July, but judge Hal B. Greenwald has issued a temporary restraining order to keep her from distributing the book or any excerpts of it containing "any descriptions or accounts of Mary L. Trump’s relationship with Robert S. Trump, Donald Trump or Maryanne Trump" until the court determines whether she's violating a confidentiality agreement with her relatives.

Robert Trump, who is also Mary's uncle, on June 26 filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order. He argues the author in 2001 agreed not to publish a book about those three family members without permission from each of them as part of a settlement deal in a dispute over her grandfather Fred C. Trump's will. (Another judge denied his first attempt on jurisdictional grounds.) "The fact that one of those relatives, fifteen years later, ran for and won the Presidency, does not vitiate what was a limited agreement not to publicly discuss Mary Trump's relationship with three specific members of her family," argues Robert Trump's lawyer Charles Harder in the motion.

Mary Trump's lawyer Theodore Boutrous on Tuesday sent The Hollywood Reporter a statement in response to the order. “The trial court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment," he said. "We will immediately appeal. This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in election year, should not be suppressed even for one day.”

Harder also sent THR a statement. "Robert Trump is very pleased with the New York Supreme Court’s injunction against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster," he said. "The actions of Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster are truly reprehensible. We look forward to vigorously litigating this case, and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump’s breach of contract and Simon & Schuster’s intentional interference with that contract. Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end."

A hearing is currently set for July 10.

Earlier this month, a D.C. federal judge denied a bid to halt the release of former National Security Advisor John Bolton's book The Room Where It Happened. That matter centers on whether Bolton's book contains confidential information, which could violate agreements he signed as part of his job, and whether he followed the required pre-publication approval protocols.