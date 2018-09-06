Justice Department to Announce Charges Against North Koreans for Sony Hack

The government will lay blame for a sophisticated cyber operation that caused the 2014 attack on the same day that President Trump thanks North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

Nearly four years after an infamous hacking that nearly crippled Sony Pictures, the U.S. Department of Justice is set to charge North Korean nationals with being behind the attack. The charges will spell out a wide-ranging cyber operation and be laid out later today, according to The Washington Post and ABC News.

The hack, which came just before Sony's release of the Kim Jong-un assassination flick The Interview, exposed a massive trove of Internal emails and financial information for the studio. A hacking group identifying itself as "Guardians of Peace" published the hacked materials and alerted journalists to their existence. What followed was months of stories about the inner doings of Sony and eventually the departure of some of Sony's top executives. Sony scrambled to distribute The Interview upon further threats of terrorism, and the company also faced a class action from former employees that it later settled for $8 million.

The U.S. government has long attributed the attack to North Korea, but now, federal prosecutors are laying out what happened in court for the first time.

In a strange bit of timing, news of the charges comes on the same day that President Donald Trump tweeted, "Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!"

More to come.