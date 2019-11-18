Justice Department Moves to Terminate Paramount Consent Decrees

In a speech to the American Bar Association Monday, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said that the DOJ’s Antitrust Division is moving to terminate the decrees, “except for a two-year sunset period on the bans on block booking and circuit dealing.”

The U.S. Department of Justice is moving to terminate the Paramount Consent Decrees, which have been in effect since the late 1940s, and regulate how certain movie studios distribute films to theaters.

In a speech to the American Bar Association Monday, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said that the DOJ’s Antitrust Division is moving to terminate the decrees, “except for a two-year sunset period on the bans on block booking and circuit dealing.” The sunset period is designed to allow the movie studios and theater chains time to adjust to the change.

“We have determined that the decrees, as they are, no longer serve the public interest, because the horizontal conspiracy – the original violation animating the decrees – has been stopped,” Delrahim said.

The DOJ antitrust division announced in Aug. 2018 that it would be reviewing the Paramount Decrees, which were created after the 1948 Supreme Court ruling in United States vs. Paramount Pictures. The major film studios at the time essentially controlled all aspects of filmmaking, from the talent to the productions to the theaters. The Supreme Court ruling and the Consent Decrees have been in force, with no sunset period, ever since.

Delrahim told the ABA that the Consent Decrees are no longer necessary, as they, along with the passage of time "have already remedied the effects of the violation, ridding the industry of 'all taint' of the horizontal conspiracy and undoing what the conspiracy had achieved."

"Changes over the course of more than half a century also have made it unlikely that the remaining defendants can reinstate their cartel," he added. "Evolution in antitrust law has further made blanket prohibitions of certain vertical restraints inappropriate. Accordingly, the Division finds the consent decrees no longer meet consumer interests."

Going forward, assuming the Consent Decrees are terminated "the Division will review the vertical practices initially prohibited by the Paramount decrees using the rule of reason," Delrahim said. "If credible evidence shows a practice harms consumer welfare, antitrust enforcers remain ready to act.”

