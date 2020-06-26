Justin Bieber Files $20M Defamation Suit Over Sexual Assault Tweets

"It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry," writes attorney Martin Singer in the complaint.

Justin Bieber on Thursday filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit over anonymous tweets that accuse him of sexual assault. He argues the stories are fabricated attention grabs and he has proof the claims are impossible.

Last week, two Twitter accounts posted about alleged incidents involving the singer. A user identified as Danielle said Bieber sexually assaulted her in his hotel room at the Four Seasons in Austin, Texas on March 9, 2014. Bieber said he didn't stay at that hotel and has multiple witnesses (including ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez) and documentary evidence to prove it never happened.

The same day, a second user identified as Kadi posted that she believed Danielle and had been assaulted by Bieber in his hotel room at the Langham in New York on May 4, 2015. He alleges she's a super fan who is "desperate for his attention and for fame" and he was at a Met Gala after party with dozens of celebrity witnesses when the assault allegedly happened. Bieber's suit also notes that a month after Kadi claims to have been assaulted she tweeted "I swear if we don't meet I'll find you and fuck you," and in February of this year said in a tweet she'll "never get noticed" by the singer and referred to herself as a Belieber.

"The malicious statements made by 'Danielle' and 'Kadi' (who may be the same person under two accounts) are absolutely false, and their respective heinous accusations that Bieber engaged in the alleged sexual assaults are outrageous, fabricated lies," writes attorney Martin Singer in the complaint. "It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported, and provably false) about anyone without consequence."

Prior to filing the suit, the singer defended himself on Twitter, writing, "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed."

Bieber is suing each user for defamation and seeking compensatory and punitive damages. Read his full complaint below.