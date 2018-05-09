Kate Walsh Joins 'Umbrella Academy' at Netflix

Kate Walsh is poised to pull double duty for Netflix.

The 13 Reasons Why star has booked a recurring role on the streamer's forthcoming Umbrella Academy.

An adaptation of Gerard Way's comic series, Umbrella Academy follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (aka the Umbrella Academy): the Monocle, Spaceboy, the Kraken, the Rumor, the Séance, Number Five, the Horror and the White Violin. Together, they work to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams because of their divergent personalities and abilities. The series was praised for its alternate and twisted take on the superhero genre.

Walsh will recur as "The Handler," a composed and confident leader of a mysterious, bureaucratic company who is always ready to manage any situation — though it's best not to get on her bad side. Her charm is her greatest strength and she uses it to her advantage to complete the business of her organization.

Walso joins an impressive cast that also includes Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Tom Hopper, Cameron Britton, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Godley, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda. John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, and Colm Feore.

Walsh plays the mother to Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), the teen whose suicide was at the center of season one of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. Season two, which debuts this month, will see Mrs. Baker suing the school district, with Walsh taking on a more pivotal role. Her credits include Private Practice and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. She's repped by Gersh and Morris Yorn.

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Netflix's Altered Carbon) serves as showrunner and executive producer on Umbrella Academy alongside Bluegrass Television, and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Umbrella Academy creator Way (of the rock band My Chemical Romance) will co-exec produce the UCP production. The pilot script was adapted from the comic book series by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist). The 10-episode drama does not yet have a premiere date.