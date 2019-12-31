Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Accuser's Death

The actor and the accuser's son file court papers to end the case.

The mysterious sexual assault lawsuit brought by an anonymous massage therapist against Kevin Spacey is ending, according to papers filed in federal court Monday.

The plaintiff, suing as a "John Doe," alleged being forced to grab the actor's genitals twice during a massage at a private residence in Malibu. A judge allowed the case to move forward despite Spacey's objection that the plaintiff's identity was being shielded.

Then, tragedy struck.

"John Doe" died, and after the accuser's attorneys informed Spacey, the actor's attorneys filed a notice of death in court. This began a 90-day clock for the accuser's estate to be substituted into the case.

In November, the accuser's son successfully petitioned a probate court to become special administrator. The probate filings cited the urgency of the Spacey suit. (Although court papers now indicate the identity of the accuser, The Hollywood Reporter will respect the deceased accuser's choice to be anonymous.)

Now comes the settlement.

Attorneys for Spacey and the special administrator filed a stipulation to dismiss the case with prejudice (meaning claims can't be refiled). No terms of the deal were made public.

The latest filing comes amid news that another Spacey accuser, Norwegian author Ari Behn, died by suicide, and that the actor released another bizarre Christmas video invoking his morally unscrupulous House of Cards character Frank Underwood.