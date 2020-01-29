Key Supporting Witness Testifies That Harvey Weinstein Raped Her in 2005

Tarale Wulff, one of four key additional witnesses in the prosecution's case, said the movie mogul masturbated in front of her and then later raped her in his apartment: "I told him I can't, and he said, 'Don't worry, I had a vasectomy.'"

Minutes after Dawn Dunning finished telling the jury about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged behavior toward her in 2004, another onetime aspiring actress, Tarale Wulff, took the stand on Wednesday afternoon to accuse the former movie mogul of masturbating in front of her and then raping her in 2005.

Like Dunning, Wulff is one of four women who will testify as “prior bad acts” witnesses in the state’s case. Her claims are not part of Weinstein’s New York County indictment, but her testimony could support the accounts of the two charged witnesses: Miriam Haley, who testified on Monday morning, and Lauren Mann, who has yet to testify.

Wulff, who is now 43, was a cocktail waitress at the Cipriani’s Upstairs lounge when she met Weinstein, a regular patron who sat at the “owner’s table.”

During their first interaction, Wulff said that Weinstein grabbed her arm, walked her through a back door, took her up some stairs, and then led her to an unused terrace at the restaurant. “He just directed me to stand in front of him,” Wulff said. “I noticed that his shirt started moving, and I realized he was masturbating under his shirt. I froze for a second and then I threw the towel and ran past him.”

On a later occasion, Wulff said she was brought to Weinstein’s New York apartment, ostensibly to read a script for a potential role. Weinstein appeared to be getting dressed at the time and the two engaged in light conversation, which brought her closer to the bedroom he was in.

“He took me by my arms and turned me around and put me on the bed and laid me back,” she said. “I told him 'I can’t,' and he said, ‘Don’t worry, I had a vasectomy.’ I froze.”

Wulff said she felt “numb” and decided it would be easier for her to “just get past it.”

“He put himself inside me and raped me,” Wulff said. “It was a shock.”

On Wednesday morning, Dunning broke down several times when telling the 12 men and women of the jury that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2004 and then pressed her to have a threesome with him and his assistant in order to get three movie roles.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Dunning said of her testimony. “I would not wish this on anyone.”