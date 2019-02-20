Kim Kardashian Sues Style Copycat Website for Using Her Image Without Permission

Kardashian says Missguided is tricking consumers into thinking she works with the company by using her name and image without permission — on top of selling "knockoff" versions of clothes she wears.

Kim Kardashian is suing an online retailer for using her name and likeness to promote what she describes as "knockoff" versions of clothing worn by celebrities.

"Missguided does not merely replicate the looks of these celebrities as seen on red carpets, in paparazzi photos, and in social media posts," writes Kardashian attorney Michael Kump of Kinsella Weitzman. "Missguided systematically uses the names and images of Kardashian and other celebrities to advertise and spark interest in its website and clothing."

Kardashian also takes issue with the company posting photos of her on Instagram and tagging her in its posts.

"Recently, for example, after Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram of a dress that was made for her (below left), Missguided quickly responded with its own Instagram post (below right) boasting that it would be ripping off the design within 'a few days,'" writes Kump. "Missguided purposefully inserted Kardashian’s Instagram username (@kimkardashian) into its post to capitalize on her celebrity status and social media following in promoting the sale of its upcoming product."

A quick scroll through the company's Instagram feed shows photos of Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kardashian says the company's use of her trademarked name and her likeness is so pervasive that it's tricking consumers into thinking she works with Missguided.

"Missguided’s U.S. website has included entire pages that are devoted solely to the sale of clothing inspired by Kardashian, and on which Kardashian’s name and likeness are prominently used without her permission to promote the products," writes Kump, noting that the site also includes pages featuring Kardashian along with her famous sisters.

Kardashian is suing for violation of her right of publicity and trademark infringement, among other claims, and is seeking at least $10 million in damages and an injunction barring Missguided from using her name, image and likeness.