Lantern Capital Gains Edge in Weinstein Co. Asset Sale

Lantern Capital appears to have the inside track to acquire The Weinstein Co., the once prestigious studio behind The King's Speech, The Artist, Project Runway and various other films and television shows.

When TWC filed for bankruptcy in March after Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct left the company reeling, Texas-based Lantern became the stalking horse bidder with a $310 million cash offer and the assumption of project-related debt. By late Monday, when bids were due, the private equity firm had the only bid to acquire the debtor's full assets, according to an insider.

The winner won't officially be unveiled until a hearing in Delaware Bankruptcy Court next week, but already there's some controversy as word of Lantern's potential triumph has circulated.

According to the law firm of Hagens Berman, representing several Weinstein accusers in a class action lawsuit, a late bid has come in from Inclusion Media, a New York-based company to be formed by theatrical producer Howard Kagan.

The full value of Kagan's bid hasn't been made clear, but it's likely to fall short of Lantern's. Nevertheless, the group of Weinstein accusers are rallying behind this particular bid for TWC because it creates a settlement fund of $25 million, plus four percent equity in Inclusion, for victims.

“Mr. Kagan has a long history of supporting and promoting women and diversity, and has stated that he intends to ensure that the content of the new company is likewise forward-thinking and will serve as a model for the industry,” said Cris Armenta, an attorney who also represents the accusers in the class action suit. “We believe this is the best possible course of action for the class of women who suffered unspeakable harassment at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.”

A legal team representing the debtor is charged with picking the best deal, and it will be put before the judge to approve.

The Weinstein accusers are now opposing a TWC sale to Lantern, but if the highest-value offer isn't deemed best, that could cause competing objections from the many creditors who figure to be the beneficiaries of a sale. Plus, many A-list talent, studios with joint projects and distributors like Netflix are going to want adequate assurance that the buyer can perform contractual obligations.

The objecting group of Weinstein accusers could themselves benefit even if Lantern emerges as the victor. Indeed, the lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit is the chairwoman on the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, which could also move to collect more money for the debtors' estate by pushing for a Litigation Trustee to investigate malfeasance claims against TWC insiders.

Asked to clarify the pessimism surrounding the Lantern offer, a spokesperson for Hagens Berman responded, "Doom and gloom because TWC assets are going to be sold and leave nothing in the short term for victims."