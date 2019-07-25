Lil Nas X, Sony Music Hit With $25M Lawsuit Over "Carry On" Sample

The suit claims the "Old Town Road" rapper sampled an '80s R&B song without permission.

Lil Nas X is being sued by a Culver City-based publisher who says "Carry On" infringes on its rights in another song of the same name — and wants the court to award more than $25 million in damages.

The 20-year-old singer's breakout hit "Old Town Road" has topped the charts all summer — and features a sample from Nine Inch Nails song "34 Ghosts IV" as part of a beat that he reportedly bought for $30 before renegotiating. According to Rolling Stone, the Dutch teenager who created the beat, YoungKio, didn't initially clear that sample with the band.

Now, The Music Force is suing the rising star and Sony Music, claiming "Carry On" appropriated parts of a song that was written by Bobby Caldwell.

TMF is suing for copyright infringement and is asking the court to determine that Lil Nas X's "Carry On" is a joint work.

The company wants at least $10 million in damages to remedy "confusion in the marketplace" that it alleges completely destroyed the value of its property, as well as at least $15 million in punitive damages.