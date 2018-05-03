Lin-Manuel Miranda Objects to 'In the Heights' Being Part of Weinstein Co. Sale

An option agreement for a film adaptation is listed as one of the contracts to be assumed by the winning bidder of a bankruptcy auction.

Although many media outlets reported in early April that Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights escaped the clutches of The Weinstein Co., that might not be established fact just yet. On Thursday, Miranda and other owners of the hit Broadway play objected to the transfer of In the Heights movie rights in a sale of Weinstein Co. assets.

According to the objection, TWC exercised an option for one movie and one remake in May, 2017. The agreement had an important limitation. If principal photography didn't commence, movie rights would revert absent a force majeure circumstance.

On February 5, the owners of In the Heights notified The Weinstein Company that rights had indeed reverted.

The court papers don't indicate any contrary arguments. The Harvey Weinstein scandal probably doesn't constitute force majeure, but who knows? Nevertheless, the contract for In the Heights is listed as one of the assets to be sold. The Weinstein Company has identified Lantern Capital as the winning bidder.

Miranda and the other objectors believe reversion has occurred, and if not, they make the argument that the producer agreement with Miranda is a non-assignable personal services contract. The court papers redact much of the information related to Miranda's agreement, but there's hints that he won't participate in the film project unless control is regained.

Miranda is just one of many stars who have come forward in Delaware Bankruptcy Court to fight for rights. Today's illustrious lineup of objectors also included Kevin Hart, Kristen Bell, Jay-Z and Jennifer Aniston.

Next week a judge will consider approval of Lantern's bid and begin discussing many of these objections over what is included in the sale.