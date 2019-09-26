Locast Accuses the Major Broadcasters of Antitrust Violations

The streamer alleges that ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC are engaged in sham copyright litigation and are colluding to deny consumers over-the-air signals they once committed to make freely available.

As alleged in court papers filed on Friday morning, the major broadcasters including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox are purposely broadcasting weak over-the-air signals to the public as part of a conspiracy to limit consumer access to popular programming and force Americans to pay for cable or satellite service.

The claim comes from the owner of Locast, a much-hyped digital app that streams over-the-air television stations. In July, the broadcasters hit Locast with a copyright lawsuit in what promises to be a sequel to the Supreme Court's 2014 Aereo decision and could impact cord-cutting.

In the latest court papers, Locast does more than merely respond to the lawsuit. Denying any affiliation with Dish and maintaining that it is operating in the red despite a donation from AT&T and some of its users, Locast owner David Goodfriend tells a judge that the company "fits squarely" into a "Congressionally-designated exception to infringement," namely § 111(a)(5) of the Copyright Act, which states that a nonprofit organization, without any purpose of direct or indirect commercial advantage, may operate a secondary transmission service.

Goodfriend also goes on the counterattack.

The broadcasters "have colluded to limit the reasonable public access to the over-the-air signals that they are statutorily required to make available for free, and have opted instead to use their copyrights improperly to construct and protect a pay-TV model that forces consumers to forgo over-the-air programming or to pay cable, satellite, and online providers for access to programming that was intended to be free," states Goodfriend's answer and counterclaims.

"This is classic copyright abuse," the court papers continue. "By limiting access to the over-the-air signals that Plaintiffs have committed to make freely available, and simultaneously using the copyrights in their programming to drive revenue for the local programming that consumers cannot now effectively receive over the air through their pay-TV model, Plaintiffs have colluded and misused copyrights to expand their market power beyond what those copyrights were intended to protect. The payTV providers get rich. Plaintiffs get rich. The public gets fleeced."

In the court papers, meetings between Goodfriend and others in the digital industry including T-Mobile and Mediacom are recounted. Exclusionary threats from the broadcasters are conveyed. And ultimately, the case is made that the broadcasters are violating the Sherman Act, the Donnelly Act, and New York and California competition law, plus tortiously interfering with prospective economic advantage.

Here's the full counterclaims.

Goodfriend is represented by an Orrick team led by R. David Hosp, who was once one of the lead attorneys for Aereo.