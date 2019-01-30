'Midnight Rider' Railroad Company Settles With Sarah Jones' Family

The company that owned the railroad where Sarah Jones was killed in 2014 has settled a wrongful death lawsuit from her family.

The family of production assistant Sarah Jones has reached a confidential settlement with the transportation company they sued for wrongful death after she was killed in 2014 on the set of Midnight Rider.

Richard and Elizabeth Jones in May 2014 sued multiple parties connected to the film, including CSX Transportation, after Sarah Jones was killed on set. A jury in July 2017 found CSX should pay the family $3.9 million, finding the 27-year-old's death was the result of negligence.

Jones was killed while trying to flee from an oncoming train that had entered a narrow bridge over the Altamaha River, in Wayne County, Georgia during filming of Gregg Allman biopic Midnight Rider. The train, which may have been traveling upwards of 50 miles per hour when it entered the bridge, struck several objects that had been left in the tracks, including a bed and the camera Jones was operating.

After the incident, the movie’s director, Randall Miller, called the Jones family to express his condolences. Subsequently, Miller plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, served a year in prison and agreed not to direct or supervise on any films for ten years.

Jones' father, Richard, issued a statement following the agreement: "This has been a long journey, and we’re deeply grateful for the support we’ve received from family, friends and members of the film community. We’re relieved that the lawsuit has concluded.”

“It has truly been an honor to represent the Jones family and to work to secure justice on behalf of Sarah Jones,” said Jeff Harris, the family's attorney. “We hope that no other family will endure the loss of a loved one due to unsafe conditions filming on location or on set.”

The family previously reached a settlement in 2014 with several producers, crew members and the landowner.