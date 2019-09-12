Milla Jovovich's 'Resident Evil' Stunt Double Sues Producers Over "Horrific" On-Set Injury

The producers of the latest Resident Evil installment, The Final Chapter, are facing a graphic lawsuit from a stunt performer who suffered "horrific" injuries as the result of an on-set motorcycle crash.

Olivia Jackson, who performed stunts for Milla Jovovich's character Alice, says the September 2015 crash was the result of producers "elevating financial considerations over safety."

In the complaint, she says she was slated to shoot a fight scene and at the last minute she was asked to perform a "dangerous and technically complex motorcycle scene in adverse weather" that involved speeding toward the camera, which was supposed to be lifted by a crane before she reached it.

Jackson says the crane operator didn't lift it in time and she collided with the camera which resulted in it "slicing through the bone of her forearm and tearing the flesh off her cheek, leaving her teeth exposed." She also suffered other "catastrophic" injuries, her left arm had to be amputated and she was put into a medically-induced coma, according to the complaint.

She says producers had misled her into believing that their insurance would cover any injuries sustained during filming and resulting losses, but it only paid out $33,000 and she later learned there was no liability coverage for her claim.

"Had such facts been known to Plaintiff, she never would have agreed to perform The Final Chapter, or alternatively, would have secured additional insurance on her own," states the complaint, which is posted below. "She had already secured the role of stunt double for a leading cast member in Wonder Woman, and didn't need the work."

Now, Jackson says she'll never be able to work in her chosen profession again, according to her complaint. She claims that The Final Chapter grossed more than $300 million and the Resident Evil franchise has topped $1.2 billion, but says the company skimps on safety. Jackson also notes that crew member Ricardo Cornelius was killed during filming on the same movie, and 16 background actors were injured in a previous installment.

Jackson claims while she was in the coma her husband was assured the producers would pay for her medical care and rehabilitation, but they've since withdrawn the offer.

She's suing Bolt Pictures, Tannhauser Gate, Jeremy Bolt and Peter Anderson, who also directed the film, for breach of contract and misrepresentation and is seeking unspecified damages. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to defendants for comment.