Modern VideoFilm Founder Headed to Trial in $100M Fraud Dispute With Financier

The trial between Moshe Barkat and Medley Capital is set to begin in June.

The founder of a post-production house that's worked on hit series like Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and Modern Family is headed to trial next month in a dispute with a financier who he claims ruined his company, after a California appeals court on Wednesday denied a request to stay proceedings.

Moshe Barkat in 2015 sued the lenders who took control of the post-production company he founded, claiming Medley Capital Corporation ruined his business. After his claims were thrown out on a demurrer motion in 2016, Barkat filed a derivative complaint through MVF Holdings.

The 2nd Appellate District on Wednesday denied Medley's petition requesting a stay pending an appeal of the trial court's April summary judgment ruling, which is posted below.

L.A. Superior Court judge Daniel Murphy on April 11 found there are triable issues of material fact in relation to MVF's claims for breach of fiduciary duty, aiding and abetting breaches of fiduciary duty, unfair competition, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference wih prospective economic advantage and fraud.

Trial is currently set to begin June 12. MVF is represented by Miller Barondess partners Skip Miller, Brian Procel and Christopher Beatty. Medley is represented by Robert Moore, Michael Betz and Trey Marshall of Allen Matkins.