MPA Taps Copyright Office Director Karyn Temple as General Counsel

The Motion Picture Association has named Karyn A. Temple as its newest global general counsel. She joins Hollywood's top trade organization after spending more than eight years at the U.S. Copyright Office, including most recently as the Register of Copyrights.

“I can think of no better person than Karyn Temple, one of the world’s leading experts on copyright, to help us advocate for our members’ global film, television and streaming businesses at this pivotal time of transformation in the industry,” said MPAA chairman Charles Rivkin. “Strong copyright is the foundation of the creative economy, and Karyn’s knowledge and expertise will ensure that we continue to protect and promote the industry’s ability to successfully share their stories with audiences around the world.”

Temple, a graduate of Columbia University Law School, has spent most of her time in the public sector. Before rising the ranks at the U.S. Copyright Office, she did policy work at the Department of Justice and also participated on the DOJ's intellectual property task force. She does have some private sector experience, too, having spent time at the law firm of Williams & Connolly as well as being a vp at the Recording Industry Association of America where she was charged with managing litigation.

Temple steps into a role formerly occupied by Steven Fabrizio, who was fired in August amid allegations of alleged rape and blackmail. Those charges still remain pending in Washington, D.C.

Now at the MPA, Temple will oversee legal work for a Hollywood group that has a presence in 27 countries and is adapting to an era where copyrighted work is increasingly being streamed. She will begin work in January.