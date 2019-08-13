NFL, DirecTV Face Revived Antitrust Suit Over Telecasts of Out-of-Market Games

What would the television market look like if the NFL couldn't pool all of the league's out-of-market games and sell them as a package? What if NFL teams competed against each other and made their own TV deals? These provocative questions will be moving forward in a court of law thanks to a potentially huge decision on Tuesday from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Subscribers of DirecTV's "Sunday Ticket" are challenging the league's dealmaking in a bold antitrust case. The action was dismissed by a federal judge two years ago who rejected the proposition that restraining broadcasts of out-of-market games resulted in less output and higher prices.

Today, 9th Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta leads a majority decision reversing the dismissal.

Here's the opinion.

There's no doubt that when it comes to the reason why many stick with cable television or sign up for satellite service, sports plays a big role. In particular, professional football is probably the most valuable commodity for the broadcast industry.

For years, the NFL has a particular way of licensing the telecast of games. The league sells packages of games to broadcast networks, which showcase local action. The league carves out Sunday nights, Monday nights, and Thursday nights for yet more deals. And finally, the league gathers together all out-of-market games and for real football fans or those whose favored team plays home games far way, there's DirecTV's "Sunday Ticket."

Back in 2010 came some rumbling that the NFL's TV dealmaking might undergo some scrutiny. That was the year that in American Needle v. National Football League, the U.S. Supreme Court held that NFL teams are capable of conspiring when making licensing deals.

Along came residential and commercial customers of DirecTV's "Sunday Ticket," who each ponied up hundreds if not thousands of dollars for a subscription, to take on the NFL over its system of bundling. Without the NFL pooling these out-of-market telecasts, they contended, individual teams would create multiple telecasts of each game and compete against each other by distributing telecasts through various cable, satellite, and internet channels.

In a way, although there was a nod to newer digital forms of delivery, it all harkened back to the 1950s when individual teams did control licensing rights. But then the NFL amended its bylaws to address the issue and required that teams minimize competition by refraining from telecasting its games in another team's local market.

That led to a Justice Department suit over an alleged violation of the Sherman Act and a limited injunction against the NFL from preventing teams from broadcasting games into another team's market when that team was playing road games. What paved the way to the modern approach was Congress' passage of the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, which basically gave an exemption to antitrust laws by allowing league members to sell rights in a cooperative fashion.

But there's a rub.

"It is significant here that the defendants do not argue on appeal that the SBA applies to the Teams-NFL or NFL- DirecTV Agreements," writes Ikata. "Because the defendants do not argue that the SBA applies to satellite broadcasting, we assume (without deciding) that it is not applicable to the Teams-NFL or NFL- DirecTV Agreements."

As such, the 9th Circuit begins to review the allegations through the prism of a Supreme Court decision that analyzed the approach of the National Collegiate Athletic Association in televising its games.

"In that case, the Supreme Court held that an agreement among college football teams and the NCAA violated Section 1 of the Sherman Act because the agreement eliminated competition in the market for college football telecasts," states the 9th Circuit opinion. "Here, the interlocking agreements impose similar restrictions... plaintiffs assert that the Teams-NFL and NFL- DirecTV Agreements limit the 'amount of televised [professional] football' that one team may televise because they restrict the number of telecasts made to a single telecast for each game."

Continuing, Ikata adds that no individual NFL team is permitted to sell its telecasting rights independently because to do so, would mean competition within the league and a threat to DirecTV's arrangement. She sees a plausible allegation of a horizontal restraint from the way that teams are dealing with each other.

"Because the complaint alleges that the interlocking agreements in this case involve the same sorts of restrictions that NCAA concluded constituted an injury to competition, we likewise conclude that the complaint plausibly alleges an injury to competition," continues the opinion. "Further, because the alleged restrictions on the production and sale of telecasts constitute 'a naked restriction' on the number of telecasts available for broadcasters and consumers, the plaintiffs were not required to establish a relevant market.

The NFL put up several arguments to foreclose the conclusion. Among them was the proposition that it was necessary to analyze the horizontal agreement separate from the vertical agreement — the NFL-DirecTV deal — and that the latter effort to enter into an exclusive distribution agreement was presumptively legal.

The 9th Circuit rejects the approach, saying it is required to take a holistic look at how the interlocking agreements actually impact competition.

And citing American Needle, this court writes, " The Supreme Court has held that a horizontal agreement among competitors to pool separate property rights and enter into an agreement to license their rights vertically can constitute a Section 1 violation."

More to come.