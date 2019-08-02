The Philadelphia Phillies Sue to Keep Their Mascot From Becoming a Free Agent

The Philadelphia Phillies are doing more than just competing for a place in this year's baseball playoffs. On Friday, the club filed suit in New York federal court over an attempt to grab ownership to the "Phanatic," the team's mascot.

According to the complaint, Phillies Executive VP Bill Giles created the vision for the mascot in the 1970s — a green, fat, furry, big-nosed character accessible to children. The team says it worked with a company called Harrison/Erickson to develop the costume for the Phanatic. Dave Raymond, an intern in the marketing department, is said to have donned the costume and brought the Phanatic to life at an April 25, 1978 home game.

Now forty years later, after the Phanatic has become incredibly popular, the team says it has received a notice of termination from H/E's lawyers.

The termination provisions of copyright law allow an author to reclaim rights after 35 years, but the Phillies say that H/E is falsely claiming it "created the copyrighted character" while "ignor[ing] The Phillies' role in designing the Phanatic's costume."

In its lawsuit seeking a declaratory judgment that the termination is ineffective and that H/E cannot sue The Phillies for copyright infringement, the team's lawyers at Duane Morris offer several legal theories.

First, the team says that since H/E has renegotiated the terms of a license assignment over the years, H/E has sacrificed its ability to terminate. Second, the team asserts that H/E fraudulently obtained a registration from the Copyright Office by calling the Phanatic costume an "artistic sculpture." Third, the team insists it is a co-author since it played a material role in designing the distinctive features of the costume's design, and fourth, designing the character at large. Fifth, the team says even if termination is effective, it has the right to use derivative works. Sixth, the team says that the threat to make the Phanatic a "free agent" implicates trademark law. And seventh, the Phillies says that H/E may be liable to the team for breach of the duty of good faith and fair dealing.

"The Club therefore requests that this Court put an immediate end to H/E’s effort to hold up The Phillies with its threats of legal action and to make the Phanatic a free agent," states the complaint. "By issuing a declaratory judgment in The Phillies’ favor and an injunction against H/E’s threatened actions, the Court will ensure that Phillies fans will not be deprived of their beloved mascot of 41 years and that The Phillies’ investment of creativity, time, effort, and money in the Phanatic will not be liquidated by H/E."

Since the lawsuit treads on authorship and intellectual property, the dispute drips with implications for the entertainment industry. Plus, since the Phanatic is regularly shown on television, there could also be side ramifications. In some ways, the dispute calls to mind a lengthy legal war almost a decade ago between an artist who created the Baltimore Ravens' logo and the National Football League. That case went up to an appellate court and had the Motion Picture Association of America weighing in on the topic of fair use of the logo.

This new lawsuit also comes just a day after the Third Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an injunction over a copyrighted banana costume.