Quibi Sues Over Mobile Tech Dispute Ahead of Launch

The fledgling streamer says an interactive video sales company called Eko has "embarked on a campaign of threats and harassment."

Quibi is asking a California judge to end "a campaign of threats and harassment" ahead of its April 6 launch.

Interactive media company Eko has accused Quibi of patent infringement and stealing trade secrets, according to a complaint filed Monday in California federal court. The dispute centers on the fledgling streamer's "Turnstyle" — a feature that detects the orientation of a user's smartphone to determine whether they see a video in landscape or portrait mode. The startup, which is led by CEO Meg Whitman and chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, says it announced the technology at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, which made it a target for "a company looking to make a name for itself and to capitalize on Quibi’s early acclaim."

Katzenberg in March 2017 met with Eko CEO Yoni Bloch, who was pitching his platform for an investment. The former DreamWorks Animation chief declined to invest and "barely remembers the meeting." The next year, he formed Quibi. Then, in March 2019, two Quibi employees met with Eko to "get reacquainted" and hear a pitch for unscripted video content, according to the complaint.

After CES, Eko sent Quibi a letter alleging that its employees stole trade secrets and source code — but Quibi maintains the employees who are accused of such conduct "are not engineers or computer programmers, do not read source code, and would have had no reason to request or obtain Eko code."

Quibi also says Eko sent a notice to Apple alleging patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation, and contacted reporters at Recode and The Wall Street Journal.

“Our Turnstyle technology was developed internally at Quibi by our talented engineers and we have, in fact, received a patent for it," said a spokesperson for the company in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "These claims have absolutely no merit and we will vigorously defend ourselves against them in court.”

Quibi also argues the patent it is accused of infringing protects functionality its app doesn't use. It's asking the court for a declaration that it doesn't infringe the patent and that it hasn't misappropriated any trade secrets — and is seeking an injunction that bars Eko from continuing to make such allegations.

Quibi is set to launch its mobile video service on -April 6. Much of its programming takes advantage of the Turnstyle technology, which ensures that a viewer can watch a video in either horizontal or vertical orientation without a change in picture quality. Some videos also use the feature to advance the storytelling, showing different perspectives on the same story depending on which way the phone is being held.

A spokeswoman for Eko did not respond to a request for comment.