Quincy Jones' $9.4M Win in Michael Jackson Royalty Suit Wiped Out by Appeals Court

A trial judge was in error by letting a jury decide whether the superstar producer was entitled to work on remixes plus licensing income from "This Is It."

A California appeals court has ruled that a trial judge overseeing Quincy Jones' fight for more royalties for his work producing Michael Jackson records didn't adequately interpret contracts. As a result, the superstar producer's $9.4 million win three years ago has been reversed.

Jones originally sought $30 million for projects made after Michael Jackson's death including remixes of hit songs as well as the licensing of masters for This Is It. After a trial in 2017, the jury returned a verdict that Jones was entitled to nearly $1.6 million because he didn't get a right to participate in those remixes, an additional $5.3 million in joint venture profits, nearly $2 million more for This Is It and $180K for foreign public performance income.

But should the case have even gone to jury?

The appeals court rules that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Judge Michael L. Stern should have looked at extrinsic evidence about the contract to make a preliminary determination about the meaning of Jones' producer contracts. Only when the contracts were reasonably susceptible to at least two interpretations and there was enough conflict in the evidence should the contractual interpretation be put to a jury.

"The trial court did not perform these judicial functions; instead, it allowed the jury to act in a judicial capacity," states the opinion.

As for the correct interpretation of the contracts, the appeals court proceeds to examine the evidence. On the issue of joint venture profits, for example, the opinion states, "The award of $5,315,787must be reversed because it was based on the jury’s improper conclusion that: (1) the Producer Agreements entitled Jones to a share of net receipts for Master use licenses; and (2) the ProducerAgreements entitled Jones to more than 10 percent of record sales if Sony increased Jackson’s basic royalty rate over time in the Recording Agreements."

The appeals court also concludes the producers agreements did not entitle Jones to fees for remixing masters and, alternatively, the remix damages were too speculative.

The case has been remanded to the trial judge who will now need to sharply slash the award based on today's decision.

Finally, the appeals court rejects a cross-appeal from Jones over the trial judge's refusal to allow him to move forward on a claim of financial elder abuse. It's ruled that the judge didn't abuse discretion by disallowing an amended complaint upon an initial failure to file that particular claim.

MJJ Productions was represented by a team at Kinsella Weitzman.