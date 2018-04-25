Rape Lawsuit Against Russell Simmons Dropped

The aspiring filmmaker suing Russell Simmons for an alleged sexual assault has dropped her claims, according to a stipulation of dismissal filed Wednesday.

Jennifer Jarosik in January filed a $5 million lawsuit against the mogul, alleging he raped her in 2016 after inviting her to his home under the guise of discussing a documentary project.

In his answer filed April 4, Simmons argues their sexual relationship was consensual and she often sent him texts saying she missed him and would love to see him.

On Wednesday, the parties filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice. Jarosik's attorney Perry Wander did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Simmons is still facing a $10 million suit from an anonymous woman who claims he raped her after threatening her young son. He says the allegations are "vile" and the lawsuit is nothing more than an extortion attempt. Simmons also argues that the alleged incident occurred in the late 1980s and Jane Doe's suit is barred by the statute of limitations.