'Resident Evil' Stunt Performer Drops Injury Lawsuit in L.A.

Its possible, however, that Olivia Jackson may pursue the case elsewhere.

Attorneys for British stunt performer Olivia Jackson have dropped a Los Angeles-based lawsuit against the makers of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

The defendant argued in the motion to dismiss that Jackson's stunt performer contract specifically includes a provision requiring dispute resolution in South Africa. So it's possible that Jackson may pursue the case elsewhere.

In September of 2016, during the filming of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, in Cape Town, South Africa, Jackson was badly injured during a stunt. While riding a motorcycle at a high speed, the 34-year old veteran stunt performer collided with a crane-mounted camera that was traveling in the opposite direction. Her left arm was amputated above the elbow and she suffered lasting nerve damage and facial scarring.

Jackson’s initial U.S lawsuit, filed in September of 2019 in Los Angeles, alleged that Resident Evil director Paul W. Anderson and his long-time producing partner, Jeremy Bolt, were responsible, and requested unspecified damages.

“The dismissal of the lawsuit included no settlement or payment of any kind,” said Joseph R. Taylor, an attorney with Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, the firm representing the defendants, which included director Paul W. Anderson and producer Jeremy Bolt, along with their respective production companies.

Jackson’s attorneys didn’t respond to requests for comment.