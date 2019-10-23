Rose McGowan Sues Harvey Weinstein Over "Diabolical" Effort to Silence Assault Victims

Attorneys David Boies and Lisa Bloom are also defendants in the suit.

Rose McGowan claims Harvey Weinstein unleashed a cadre of "fixers" to make sure her rape allegations against him weren't revealed in her 2018 memoir.

The actress on Wednesday sued Weinstein, along with lawyers David Boies and Lisa Bloom and private intelligence agency Black Cube, in California federal court. McGowan's claims include racketeering, violations of the Federal Wiretap Act, invasion of privacy, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"This case is about a diabolical and illegal effort by one of America’s most powerful men and his representatives to silence sexual-assault victims," states the opening sentence of the complaint. "And it is about the courageous women and journalists who persisted to reveal the truth."

McGowan alleges that when Weinstein learned that she planned describe in detail an alleged 1997 rape his team tried to steal her unpublished book, attempted to buy her silence and, when she refused, began a campaign to undermine her reputation so no one would believe her.

Bloom's attorney Eric George on Wednesday sent The Hollywood Reporter a statement in response to the complaint. "It is inexcusable that Ms. McGowan chose to include my client in her lawsuit," he says. "Facts matter. There is simply no credible factual or legal basis for her claims against my client. We look forward to our day in court to set the record straight."

Weinstein and Boies have not yet commented in response to the suit.

