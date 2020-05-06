Sinclair to Pay $48 Million Penalty to FCC to Settle Investigations

The fine, which the FCC says is the largest ever by a broadcaster, covers the company’s actions during its ill-fated takeover of Tribune Media, the focus of which was the company’s disclosures to the commission around the proposed merger.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to pay a $48 million penalty to the Federal Communications Commission as part of a deal to settle three open investigations into the company.

The fine, which the FCC says is the largest ever by a broadcaster, covers the company’s actions during its ill-fated takeover of Tribune Media, the focus of which was the company’s disclosures to the Commission around the proposed merger.

The fine also covers an investigation into whether the company met its obligations to negotiate retransmission consent agreements in good faith, as well as an investigation into the company’s failure to identify the sponsor of content it produced and supplied to local television stations.

At the same time that it is fining the company, the Commission also rebuked calls to revoke Sinclair’s local TV licenses for its conduct.

“Sinclair’s conduct during its attempt to merge with Tribune was completely unacceptable,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a statement. “Today’s penalty, along with the failure of the Sinclair/Tribune transaction, should serve as a cautionary tale to other licensees seeking Commission approval of a transaction in the future."

Pai added, "On the other hand, I disagree with those who, for transparently political reasons, demand that we revoke Sinclair’s licenses. While they don’t like what they perceive to be the broadcaster’s viewpoints, the First Amendment still applies around here."