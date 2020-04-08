Viacom Settles Discrimination Suit From Fired VH1 Exec

Kevin Jordan sued in 2019 claiming he was fired in retaliation for complaining about discrimination.

Viacom has reached a settlement with a former VH1 exec who alleged he was racially discriminated against and fired in retaliation for complaining about it, according to a Tuesday court filing.

Kevin Jordan, a former brand creative director for VH1, in May 2019 sued Viacom claiming "white employees with no understanding of VH1's audience and programming" were hired for positions above him and he was denied staff and resources. Jordan also says he was fired in retaliation three months after complaining to human resources about the discrimination, which left zero black employees in vice president or higher roles in his department.

On Wednesday, the parties sent a letter informing the court they have executed a settlement agreement. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla issued an order conditionally discontinuing the case provided they submit a stipulation of settlement and dismissal within 60 days.

Viacom declined to comment on the settlement.