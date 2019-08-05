Wil Wheaton Sues Geek & Sundry Over Web Series Profits

The actor says he hasn't been paid his share of revenue from 'Titansgrave: The Ashes of Valkana.'

Star Trek: The Next Generation and The Big Bang Theory star Wil Wheaton says he's been shorted profits from a web series, according to a lawsuit filed in L.A. County Superior Court.

Wheaton and his loan out company Media Dynamics on Monday sued Legendary Geek & Sundry for breach of contract. He claims Legendary in 2015 hired him to create, write, executive produce and host a web series called Titansgrave: The Ashes of Valkana and he'd be paid $50,000 and 50 percent of the net profit from the series.

Legendary had the exclusive right to distribute and promote the web show, but it was supposed to "consult meaningfully" with Wheaton before doing so, according to the complaint. The actor says Legendary defied that provision and negotiated license agreements with Sinclair Broadcasting, Hulu and Pluto TV without informing him.

Wheaton expects Legendary has collected significant fees in connection with those deals, and therefore he's due his share, but says the company won't let him audit its books.

He's seeking at least $100,000 in damages and is asking the court to order that a full accounting be conducted.