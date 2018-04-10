Zooey Deschanel Settles Legal Fight With Ex-Manager

Zooey Deschanel won't be headed to trial this summer after the final season of Fox's New Girl airs. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the star has settled her dispute with her former manager.

Seven Summits Pictures & Management in December 2015 sued the actress, claiming it was owed commissions on the sale of her Hello Giggles website, as well as for a Tommy Hilfiger ad campaign and her TV and film work. The company claimed that Deschanel ended their business relationship in 2013 but continued paying post-termination commissions until the dispute began, at which time she stopped paying altogether.

Deschanel in December 2016 filed a cross-complaint for breach of fiduciary duty alleging not only that Seven Summits didn't have an enforceable agreement, but also that Seven Summits partner Sarah Jackson barged into her dressing room with strangers as she was changing, that the managers manipulated her relationship with talent agents in order to sign new clients and that they convinced her to move to UTA because of a beef with CAA.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Raphael in February granted summary judgment in favor of Seven Summits, after issuing a thorough tentative ruling indicating he wasn't convinced the actress' claims amounted to breach of fiduciary duty.

Seven Summits filed a request for dismissal of the entire action last Friday, ahead of a hearing on several motions scheduled for Wednesday morning. Trial had been set to begin July 2.

Terms of the settlement are unclear, but Deschanel's attorney Paul Sorrell tells THR the dispute "has been amicably resolved to the satisfaction of the Parties."