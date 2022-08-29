Got a Confidential Tip for The Hollywood Reporter?

If you have information that you want to share about troubling activities within or connected to the entertainment industry, please let The Hollywood Reporter know. This publication is committed to accurate, fair, diligent investigative journalism.

But this can’t happen without your crucial help. Knowledge of misconduct, discrimination, impropriety, corruption and other forms of wrongdoing need to be brought to our attention so we can in turn investigate the issue.

Here’s how you can share your story with us easily, safely and, if you desire, confidentially.

Ways to Provide News Tips

Tipline Form

This form is completely confidential. Your name and email are not required. However, the best tips (most likely to yield coverage) include actionable suggestions on how to obtain documentation or evidence that would substantiate the story.

Messages are reviewed regularly, but we cannot promise an individual response.

Email

Send an e-mail directly to tips@thr.com. This is not the place to submit press releases or obituaries. Scroll through our Masthead to find a specific reporter or editor.

U.S. Mail

The Hollywood Reporter — Confidential Tips

11175 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Steps You Can Take to Stay Anonymous

Don’t contact us from your home or work computer or internet connection. Use a public wi-fi network in an area where your screen is not visible to security cameras.

Use separate accounts from the ones you usually use for email, Google, social media, etc. for contact and browsing activity related to your tip. Consider downloading Tor browser and using a secure operating system like Tails. Avoid personal communication with us via email, phone or social media. Someone investigating a leak may be able to discover you by tracing your habits.

Delete everything. Erase documents, web history, messages, proof of contact, do not keep trails of communication or activity anywhere that is normally accessible. Don’t tell anyone that you’re a source.