'Ad Astra' Trailer 2
Starring Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland, Jamie Kennedy, John Finn and Kimberly Elise. In theaters on Sept. 20.
Brad Pitt Searches for Missing Father in Second 'Ad Astra' Trailer
Venice Film Fest: 20 Projects on the Short List
James Gray's space epic 'Ad Astra,' Taika Waititi’s Hitler satire 'Jojo Rabbit' and the French-language debut of 'Shoplifters' director Hirokazu Kore-eda are among the titles that could light up the lido later this summer.
Movie Trailers This Week: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,' 'Ad Astra,' 'Ford v. Ferrari'
'Ad Astra' Trailer
Brad Pitt Careens Through Space in 'Ad Astra' Trailer
In James Gray's sci-fi drama, the star plays an astronaut sent to the outer regions of the solar system to find his missing father and solve a mystery that could save the human race.
James Gray Talks About Directing Brad Pitt in Sci-Fi Epic 'Ad Astra' (Q&A)
The helmer hopes to premiere the film at Cannes, but effects work and Fox-Disney fallout might be a challenge. Next up, L.A. Opera's 'The Marriage of Figaro.'
Brad Pitt's 'Ad Astra' Gets Winter 2019 Release Date
James Gray is directing the sci-fi film for New Regency and 20th Century Fox.
Jamie Kennedy Joins James Gray's 'Ad Astra' (Exclusive) | THR News
Jamie Kennedy Joins James Gray's 'Ad Astra' (Exclusive)
