Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones star in Tom Harper's adventure drama, 'The Aeronauts.'
Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones Take Flight in 'Aeronauts' Trailer
Phoebe Fox, Himesh Patel, Vincent Perez, Anne Reid, Tom Courtenay, Tim McInnerny and Rebecca Front round out the cast of the Tom Harper-directed Amazon film.
'The Aeronauts,' 'Burnt Orange Heresy' Added to Toronto Film Fest Lineup
TIFF also adds screenings of Natalie Portman's 'Lucy in the Sky' and Kristen Stewart's Jean Seberg thriller 'Seberg.'
"We don't expect to be part of that release," Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said Tuesday.
The awards hopeful stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne.
The Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones-starrer is set to hit theaters Nov. 1.
Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Reteam for 'The Aeronauts' at Amazon
The two 'Theory of Everything' alums are in negotiations to star as 19th century hot air balloonists.