Box Office: 'Lion King' Nudges Disney Toward Record Year of $1B Hits
The Mouse House could see six or more of its 2019 releases become members of the elite club.
"They've Got All the Best Play Dates": Disney's Dominance Is Changing How Movies Are Released
With an increasing market share and a tightening stranglehold on the calendar, the franchise behemoth is forcing rival studios to get more creative and settle for unconventional rollouts: "You'd be crazy to put a big picture against them."
Critic's Notebook: Summer 2019's Sad, Stale State of the Movies
Aside from 'Toy Story 4,' this season looks to go down as a landmark low in major studio creativity — but how do the years that closed out the previous five decades measure up?
Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Eyes $180M-Plus U.S. Launch
Elsewhere, Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' crosses $900 million in worldwide ticket sales, while 'Toy Story 4' is clearing $300 million domestically.
Social Climbers Charts: Dwayne Johnson Returns to No. 1, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Debuts
The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Box Office: 'Booksmart' Gambles With Wide Release and Stumbles
"Everyone agrees it's a good movie," says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore, but strong word-of-mouth didn't translate to box office breakout.
3 'Aladdin' Fashion Collections Worthy of Agrabah
Disney collaborates with Hollywood-loved labels Figue, Ruthie Davie and Judith Leiber to bring some shining, shimmering splendor to their movie merch.
Jafar Actor Marwan Kenzari Joins Charlize Theron in Action Thriller 'Old Guard' (Exclusive)
Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing the Skydance and Netflix adaptation of the comic from author Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez, which co-stars Kiki Layne.
'Aladdin' Composer Alan Menken on Updating Music and Adding Power Ballad "Speechless"
"It was obvious that Jasmine needed to move from being a Disney animated princess to a three-dimensional young woman who wants to be heard and respected," says Menken of the new addition to the musical’s song list.
Box Office: 'Aladdin' Soars to Massive $113M Memorial Day Weekend
Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde's R-rated high school comedy 'Booksmart' earned $8.7 million and the superhero horror pic 'Brightburn' took in $9.5 million.