'Antlers' Trailer
Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze and Rory Cochrane star in the Guillermo del Toro-produced film.
Young Boy Helps Supernatural Creature in 'Antlers' Trailer
Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze and Rory Cochrane star in the Guillermo del Toro-produced film.
Scott Cooper's 'Antlers' Lands April 2020 Release Date
The Guillermo del Toro-produced film stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas.
'Antlers' Teaser
Scott Cooper directs 'Antlers,' starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas.
Keri Russell Investigates Student's Frightening Home Life in 'Antlers' Teaser Trailer
Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze and Rory Cochrane round out the cast of the Guillermo del Toro-produced film.
Keri Russell in Talks to Star in Guillermo del Toro-Produced Thriller 'Antlers' (Exclusive)
Del Toro is producing the pic with David Goyer and Miles Dale, with Scott Cooper ('Black Mass') on board to direct.