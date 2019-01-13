Aquaman Abs and More Secrets From Jason Momoa and Margot Robbie's Hollywood Trainer
The Protector of the Deep, the Amazons and the star of the first Valiant Cinematic Universe feature train on location with Pieter Vodden or in his newly expanded exercise mecca, modeled after the gyms he has set up on location.
Box-Office Milestone: 'Aquaman' Joins Billion-Dollar Club
It's the first DC superhero pic to cross $1 billion in global ticket sales since Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight Rises' in 2012.
Weekend Box Office: 'The Upside' Beats 'Aquaman' With $19.6M; 'Replicas' Bombs
'The Upside' — a leftover from Harvey Weinstein's defunct company — is a big win for Kevin Hart and STXfilms; 'Replicas' marks a career worst for Keanu Reeves.
Weekend Box Office: 'The Upside' Eyes No. 1 With $18M-Plus; 'Aquaman' Crossing $1B
The long-delayed indie pic stars Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston. Meanwhile, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic 'On the Basis of Sex' impresses in its nationwide expansion, and 'Replicas' marks a career low for Keanu Reeves.
Weekend Box Office: 'Aquaman' Swims to $31M; 'Escape Room' Surprises With $18M
Globally, the superhero film hits $940.7 million to become the biggest success story for DC since 'The Dark Knight Rises'; 'Bumblebee' buzzes to $83 million overseas to top the foreign weekend chart.
Weekend Box Office: 'Aquaman' Crosses $900M; 'Escape Room' Scaring Up $17M
'Aquaman' has passed up 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' to become the top-grossing title in the DC Extended Universe.
The 'Aquaman' Scene That Was Surprisingly Popular
Director James Wan looks at Amber Heard's moment that stood out in China.
'Aquaman': The Comic Book Story Behind That Mid-Credits Scene
The connection between those characters is likely not what you expect.
New Year's Box Office: 'Aquaman' Sails Past $200M in North America
Elsewhere, 'Mary Poppins Returns' clears $115 million domestically and $200 million globally, while 'Holmes & Watson' fades fast.
'Aquaman' Box Office Heads for $900M-Plus in Splashy Win for Warner Bros., DC
The tentpole will earn the most of any DC superhero pic since 'The Dark Knight Rises.'