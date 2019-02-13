Art + Hollywood

Hollywood's Fine Art Moment: Collectors, Boosters Rally Around L.A.’s New Frieze Fair Taking place at Paramount Pictures Studios — chosen to "symbolize these two worlds coming together" — the event boasts a powerhouse host committee of stars (Tobey Maguire, Salma Hayek), collectors (David Gersh, Alan Hergott and Curt Shepherd, V. Joy Simmons), museum honchos (LACMA’s Michael Govan, the Hammer’s Ann Philbin, MOCA's Klaus Biesenbach) and philanthropists (Edythe and Eli Broad, Nicolas Berggruen) and will welcome 70 galleries from all over the world.