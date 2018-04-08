Weekend Box Office: 'A Quiet Place' Crushes 'Ready Player One,' 'Blockers' With $50M Bow
It's a good weekend all the way around as 'Blockers' fights off the R-rated comedy curse with a $21.4 million debut, while Ted Kennedy scandal pic 'Chappaquiddick' launches to a better-than-expected $6.1 million.
How 'Blockers' Became a Feminist Trojan Horse
Director Kay Cannon offers a spoiler-filled explanation of the thinking behind the film's most empowering moments and how a script originally called 'Cherries' became her directorial debut.
John Cena Gives Epic Response to Former WWE Rival Dwayne Johnson's Toothbrush Threat
"If you think putting a toothbrush up my butt is a threat, I've got news for you," Cena told the 'Rampage' star.
Stars Talk Growing Up, Gender and Sexuality at 'Blockers' Premiere
“The message to young girls all around is that if you’re a woman, you have to realize that you’re in just as much of a position of power as any man is,” said Gideon Adlon.
Kay Cannon on How Teen Sex Comedy 'Blockers' Flips the Script on Gender Roles
The 'Pitch Perfect' scribe takes the helm on the R-rated film, which premieres Saturday at SXSW: "That these three young women had agency over their sexuality and were making this decision, I was excited to be a part of that."
