On Set With 'Bond 25: Jamaica'
Check out a behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean 'Bond 25' filming that shows director Cary Fukunaga at work and Daniel Craig, Jeffrey Wright and Lashana Lynch on set.
'Bond 25': First Look at Upcoming 007 Film
The footage is some much-needed positive news for a production that has been plagued with issues.
Suspect Charged After Hidden Camera Found in Women's Bathroom at 'Bond 25' Set
The disturbing incident is the latest in a series of bad news that has dogged production of the upcoming 007 installment.
'Bond 25' Accident Leaves Crewmember Injured, Pinewood Stage Damaged
A controlled explosion went wrong during filming on the pic.
Rami Malek Cast as Villain in Upcoming 'James Bond 25' Film | THR News
In a special announcement on Thursday, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson together with director Cary Joji Fukanaga revealed who would be joining Daniel Craig in his fifth and final 007 outing, and teased elements of the plot, but didn't unveil a title.
'James Bond 25' Cast Unveiled But Still No Title
Rami Malek is officially revealed as the chief villain, while 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is confirmed as having joined the writing team.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Liven Up 'Bond 25' Script (Report)
Daniel Craig reportedly requested the 'Fleabag' and 'Killing Eve' creator.
Eon Announces Cary Fukunaga as Director for 'James Bond 25' | THR News
Cary Fukunaga to Direct 'James Bond 25'
The film's release date has also been pushed back more than three months to Valentine's Day 2020.
James Bond 25 Will Miss Planned 2019 Release Date | THR News
Director Danny Boyle abruptly exited the project earlier this week just three months before it was set to start shooting.